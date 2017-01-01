CryptoTokens.WTF

A collection of Token Whitepapers from the highest grossing ICOs.
In total, these Whitepapers have raised over $1.3Billion .

Filecoin

Decentralized storage network

$257M | 2017 | 36 pg PDF

Tezos

Proof-of-stake Blockchain

$230M+ | 2017 | 18 pg PDF

EOS

Software architecture to build dApps

$200M | 2018 | GitHub

The Bancor Protocol

Platform to launch new tokens

$153M | 2017 | 13 pg PDF

Status

OS mobile DApp browser and messenger

$107M+ | 2017 | Wiki

TenX

Debit card for digital currencies

$83M+ | 2017 | 51 pg PDF

SALT

Blockchain backed loans

$54M+ | 2017 | Wiki

MobileGo

Mobile gaming platform

$53M+ | 2017 | 32 pg PDF

Monetha

Point-of-sale platform

$36M+ | 2017 | 47 pg PDF

Basic Attention Token

Digital advertising solution

$36M | 2017 | 37 pg PDF

SONM

Decentralized computing

$35M | 2017 | 42 pg PDF

Stox

Prediction market

$33M+ | 2017 | 57 pg PDF

Civic

Identity verification

$33M | 2017 | 18 pg PDF

Polybius

Decentralized banking system

$31M+ | 2017 | 5 pg PDF

Storj

Decentralized computing & storage

$30M | 2017 | 37 pg PDF

