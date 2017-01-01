CryptoTokens.WTF
Filecoin
Decentralized storage network
$257M | 2017 | 36 pg PDF
Tezos
Proof-of-stake Blockchain
$230M+ | 2017 | 18 pg PDF
EOS
Software architecture to build dApps
$200M | 2018 | GitHub
The Bancor Protocol
Platform to launch new tokens
$153M | 2017 | 13 pg PDF
Status
OS mobile DApp browser and messenger
$107M+ | 2017 | Wiki
TenX
Debit card for digital currencies
$83M+ | 2017 | 51 pg PDF
SALT
Blockchain backed loans
$54M+ | 2017 | Wiki
MobileGo
Mobile gaming platform
$53M+ | 2017 | 32 pg PDF
Monetha
Point-of-sale platform
$36M+ | 2017 | 47 pg PDF
Basic Attention Token
Digital advertising solution
$36M | 2017 | 37 pg PDF
SONM
Decentralized computing
$35M | 2017 | 42 pg PDF
Stox
Prediction market
$33M+ | 2017 | 57 pg PDF
Civic
Identity verification
$33M | 2017 | 18 pg PDF
Polybius
Decentralized banking system
$31M+ | 2017 | 5 pg PDF
Storj
Decentralized computing & storage
$30M | 2017 | 37 pg PDF
